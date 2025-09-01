Fans form an important aspect of any sport, which includes older to younger age groups. A young boy was left dejected at the US Open 2025, after a man identified as Piotr Szczerek snatched tennis star Kamil Makchrzak's hat from the outstretched hands of a young boy after the player's second round men's singles match. However, Makchrzak did not fail the young boy and met up with the kid, named 'Brock,' and handed a bagful of goodies to the little fan. Fans can check out the video below, which Majchrzak shared on his Instagram handle. US Open 2025 Cap Incident Video: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Identified as Man Who Snatched Kamil Majchrzak's Cap From Young Fan, Tennis Star Meets Boy Later; Know All About Controversy

Kamil Majchrzak Meets Young Tennis Fan

Kamil Majchrzak meeting the young boy who had the hat taken from him the other day at the US Open. A happy ending… this is what it’s all about. Protect this man at all costs. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EAaJVltyM6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2025

