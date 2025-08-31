The US Open 2025 has already witnessed a number of controversial moments already and among them is this one, which involves Kamil Majchrzak's cap. The controversy was spotted in the viral US Open 2025 cap incident video, where a Polish tennis player was seen signing autographs for fans after his victory over Karen Khachanov in the second round of men's singles competition at the US Open 2025. Kamil Majchrzak interacted with fans and after spotting a boy right in front of him, the Polish tennis player took off his cap and held it out for him to take it. Marriage Proposal at US Open 2025! Fan Proposes to His Girlfriend During Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez Match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

What happened next surprised everyone as the video of the incident went viral online. The young fan stretched his hand to take the cap, but the item was snatched away in quick time by an adult who was right next to him. The man then proceeded to put the cap into a bag carried by a woman beside him, even as the boy, stunned by this, held out his hand, hoping he would get the souvenir back.

Watch US Open 2025 Cap Incident Video:

😥 Quand un pauvre enfant se fait voler la casquette offerte par Majchrzak ! 😡#USOpen #HomeOfTennis pic.twitter.com/b1sMb83Wq8 — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) August 29, 2025

The video, as mentioned before, went viral online in quick time and it led to the adult man receiving backlash on social media. Fans slammed the man for snatching away the cap that was meant for the young boy and not returning it, even as the child asked for it to be given back. Well, in the age of the internet, personalities don't stay hidden for a long time and as the viral video triggered a flurry of backlash online, the adult man responsible for snatching away tennis player Kamil Majchrzak's cap was identified as Piotr Szczerek, the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of a Polish company who reportedly, is also a 'millonaire'. Novak Djokovic Battles Through Fitness Scare To Beat Cameron Norrie in US Open 2025, Sets Up Clash With Jan-Lennard Struff in Fourth Round.

Who is Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek? Check Details About Him

The man behind the US Open 2025 cap snatching incident has been identified as Piotr Szczerek. Piotr Szczerek is a Polish businessman who is the CEO of an organisation called Drogbruk, which is a paving company. Piotr Szczerek and his wife Anna, in whose bag he stuffed the cap in the viral US Open cap incident video, reportedly started the company back in 1999. Drogbruk is reportedly one of the biggest manufacturers of paving blocks back in Poland and they also support young athletes through community programs. As per Marca, Piotr Szczerek has deactivated his social media accounts amid the backlash he has received for the US Open 2025 cap incident video. Also, the New York Post reports that Piotr Szczerek and his wife Anna play doubles tennis and have a private tennis court at home in Kalisz. Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Injury Scare to March Into Fourth Round in US Open 2025 With Win Over Luciano Darderi.

Happy Ending for Young Fan

However, all's well that ends well! Kamil Majchrzak learnt about this incident and had posted about wanting to meet him on his Instagram story. The Polish tennis player met the young fan, identified as Brock and gifted him a cap and other merchandise. Taking to Instagram, he shared the video and also a picture of him and Brock, all smiles.

Kamil Majchrzak Meets Young Fan

Kamil Majchrzak meeting the young boy who had the hat taken from him the other day at the US Open. A happy ending… this is what it’s all about. Protect this man at all costs. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EAaJVltyM6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2025

Kamil Majchrzak With Brock

Kamil Majchrzak with young fan (Photo credit: Instagram @kamilmajchrzakk)

Kamil Majchrzak reacted to this incident, stating that he missed watching it all happen in front of him as he was tired and said that Piotr Szczerek probably acted in the heat of the moment. New York Post quotes the Polish tennis player saying, "I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions." 'Think They Like It' Carlos Alcaraz Flaunts Fresh Buzz Cut After Win Against Reilly Opelka in US Open 2025 First Round Clash (Watch Video).

Kamil Majchrzak also revealed that Piotr Szczerek wanted to meet the young fan and make amends. "He also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock’s mom on the same social media I was using to contact her. So, maybe he can make things right himself," he added. Kamil Majchrzak however, had to retire hurt with injury during his third-round match against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi. The Polish tennis player took to Instagram to share an update and stated that he could not continue the match as the 'pain was too big' while thanking fans for their support.

