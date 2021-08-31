Karolina Pliskova would take on Caty McNally in the first round of women's singles at the US Open 2021 on Tuesday. The match would be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and would start at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the US Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Karolina Pliskova vs Caty McNally Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to get the live telecast. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

See tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)