Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra, met Indian tennis legend Leander Paes, who had won a bronze medal in the 1996 edition of the summer games.

It was a pleasure to meet you @Leander sir and to touch the medal, which has inspired generations of young athletes. You won yours before I was even born and to see your enthusiasm and love for sport was infectious! pic.twitter.com/D09HVtnfft — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 4, 2021

