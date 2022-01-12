Novak Djokovic was heard being abused by Australian TV presenters off air. A leaked video has surfaced online where the two journalists, reported to be Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern are seen throwing expletives at the Serbian tennis star amidst his involvement with the visa controversy in Australia.

Watch Video:

Mike Amor and Bec Maddern forgetting the camera/mic is always on 🤣🤣🤣 #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/shre3hZpH8 — #OkBoomers🥉 (@MelbTigerTalk) January 11, 2022

