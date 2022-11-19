Serbian Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic one step away from clinching his sixth ATP Finals title as he beats Taylor Fritz in the semi-final to make his way into the final of the Nitto ATP Finals. Djokovic beat Fritz in straight sets 7-6(5), 7-6(6) in just under two hours. He is all set to meet either third-seeded Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in the final.

Novak Djokovic Beats Taylor Fritz in Nitto ATP Finals Semis

Great 8️⃣@DjokerNole eliminates Fritz 7-6(5) 7-6(6) to reach an eighth career year-end final#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/0qThwVwCgz — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 19, 2022

Novak Djokovic Becomes Finalist of the Nitto ATP FInals for the Eighth Time

Another year, another final. 👏 2008 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2018 2022@DjokerNole | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/kPVUgLSTBx — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 19, 2022

