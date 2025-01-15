10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic will be in action in the second round of the Men’s Singles competition of the 2025 edition after defeating Nishesh Basavareddy. With this, the Serbian star has recorded 430 grand slam singles matches – most in the open era of Tennis. Roger Federer held the record with 429 matches while Serena Williams led the women’s singles category with 423 matches. The Australian Open 2025 Men’s singles second-round match between Novak Djokovic and Jamie Farias set to be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and it starts at an approximate time of 08:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Other Contenders For AO25 Men’s Singles Title.

Novak Djokovic Sets Record For Most Grand Slam Singles Matches Played in Open Era

Most Grand Slam singles matches, all time: 430 - NOVAK DJOKOVIC 429 - Roger Federer 423 - Serena Williams@DjokerNole @AustralianOpen #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/h708nKtcIg — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 15, 2025

