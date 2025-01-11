Even though the Tennis 2024 season just finished, a Grand Slam fever is always gripping - a seven-round tournament for the ultimate championship. In the Men’s singles category, Jannik Sinner will enter as the defending champion while there are many challengers for his crown. An inaugural Grand Slam tournament of the year starts on January 12 and there are many candidates (128 to be precise) for the title. Sadly, a few can be seen as best suited for the Australian Open 2025 Championship. Let us check the Australian Open 2025 top three contenders for the Men’s singles championship. Australian Open 2025: Four Key Stories Headlining the First Grand Slam of the Year.

Top Contenders For Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Title

Novak Djokovic: The 10-time champion is hard to be left out of the challenger’s list. At the age of 37, he won the Olympic Gold Medal and made it to the finals of the few Grand Slams last year. Yes, he lost those matches, but his control over the ball, experience, and fighting spirit set him apart from the other athletes.

Carlos Alcaraz: Winner of four Grand Slams, even before turning 22, the Spaniard is a crowd favourite and one of the rising stars of the Tennis world. He won the US Open and showcased his ability on the hard court. Winning the Australian Open is just what to be ticked from the youngster’s Grand Slam book and if he can do it in 2025, he will be the youngest to complete the career slam. Former World number one would be looking to make a strong return to the Australian Open after missing out on the 2024 edition.

Jannik Sinner: The Australian Open 2024 proved to be the catalyst for the Italian star’s rise. The 23-year-old moved to the top seeding and confidence from the thriller five-setter win made him the top favourites. The defending champion has an easy draw compared to others but still will face some tough challenges from the semi’s round (at least).On Which Channel Australian Open 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch AO Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Dark Horse of Aus Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev made it to the back-to-back finals at Melbourne Park and lost in five sets on both occasions. But the Russian star can be only seen as a challenger for the title while the dark Horse for the Australian Open 2025 would be Alexander Zverev. The German star is very consistent and moved up to the second seed with his performances. The star has yet to win a Grand Slam which is astonishing. His hunger for the title and quality on the court could trouble many top contenders.

