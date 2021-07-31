Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was seen smashing and throwing the tennis racket in frustration during his loss to Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

See the video of him smashing his racket, here:

Novak Djokovic to Simone Biles: “Without pressure there is no professional sport. If you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure.” Also Djokovic:pic.twitter.com/60gR41Im4B — εκτορας (@Hgserrano) July 31, 2021

Here, he simply throws his racket away:

Djokovic just tossed his racquet into the stand. No warning. pic.twitter.com/TMCv29dCnQ — ‎‎‎‎‎ . (@Ashish__TV) July 31, 2021

