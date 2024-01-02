Novak Djokovic never backs away from a challenge, but he is always well-prepared before accepting one. This time, off the court the Serb was asked by a Chinese interviewer to greet his fans with ‘Happy New Year’ in Mandarin. Djokovic not only wished Happy New Year in Mandarin but added his special wishes in fluent Chinese. The journalist lauded Djokovic's fluency in Mandarin while Djokovic's teammate Olga Danilovic looked surprised at the Serb's fluency in the foreign language. The engaging moment went on to be one of the highlights of Tuesday's United Cup action in Perth. Djokovic's multilingualism extends far beyond Mandarin. He fluently speaks Serbian, Spanish, English, Italian, French, German, Portuguese, Arabic, Russian, and Japanese. Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic’s Dramatic Doubles Victory Powers Serbia To Triumph Over China in United Cup 2024

Novak Djokovic Speaking Mandarin in Press Conference (Watch Video)

