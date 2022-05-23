Novak Djokovic is scheduled to face Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the French Open 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court and is scheduled to get underway at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2, 3, 4 and Six would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the clash on the Sony Liv app.

𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑆𝑙𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑙𝑎𝑦 ⚔️ Bringing to you The Djoker, who is ready to slay #RolandGarros 2022 🎾 How far will the current champ go in the tournament? 🤔@DjokerNole @rolandgarros #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/Yw1K8UMFWM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 21, 2022

