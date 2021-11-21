The International Olympic Committee on Sunday, reportedly held a 30-minute video call with Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who had mysteriously disappeared after she accused former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of rape and sexual assault. The video call with Peng Shuai was attended by IOC president Thomas Bach, IOC Athletes' Commission Emma Terho and Li Lingwei, IOC's member in China.

See Tweet Below:

BREAKING: Int'l OLympic Committee held video call with #PengShuai . Tennis player tells IOC President she is well and safe but wants privacy respected at this time.#China — Karolos Grohmann (@karolosgrohmann) November 21, 2021

