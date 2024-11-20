An era has come to an end as Rafael Nadal played his career's official last match. Rafael Nadal represented team Spain in the Davis Cup 2024 quarter-final but lost the match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp by straight sets. After his match, Rafael Nadal delivered his farewell speech and the Spanish tennis ace got emotional during his farewell speech. Nadal mentioned how he worked hard to get to this mark in his career. "Want to be remembered as a good person from a small village," said Nadal. Rafael Nadal Breaks Down In Tears As Spain's National Anthem Plays Ahead of Davis Cup 2024 Tennis Match Against Netherlands (Watch Video).

Watch Rafael Nadal Farewell Speech Video Here:

