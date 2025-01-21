In the epic clash at the Australian Open 2025 Men’s singles quarterfinal, Novak Djokovic will face the Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz. Although Djokovic holds the record for most Grand Slam titles (24) and won the Australian Open 10 times, the Serb is aware of Carlos Alcaraz’s abilities and went on to compare the youngster to Rafael Nadal. He mentioned that Alcaraz shows the same intensity and energy on the court just like Rafa. Djokovic added that both the Spanish stars – Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are great to watch on the court but not great to play against. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal match will be played on Rod Laver Arena on January 21. Australian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Beats Eva Lys To Enter Quarterfinal; Ben Shelton Advances After Gael Monfils Retires.

Novak Djokovic Compares Carlos Alcaraz to Rafael Nadal Ahead of Australian Open 2025 Quarterfinal Match

