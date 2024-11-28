Rafael Nadal was present in England to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 match. Rafael Nadal has previously expressed that he supports Real Madrid. Later, Rafael Nadal also visited Manchester City football academy. Upon the visit, Nadal met Man City's head coach Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji as they were present at the City Football Academy (CFA) at that time. It was also a fan moment for Man City players. It will be interesting to see if Rafael Nadal's visit can switch things up for Man City who have not seen a win in their last six games. Rodri Targets Manchester City Return Before Season's End After ACL Injury.

Rafael Nadal Visits City Football Academy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)