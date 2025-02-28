Ever since Sania Mirza, India has lacked a female tennis star, but with the rise of Maaya Rajeshwaran, things are looking upbeat. 15-year-old Rajeshwaran, who came into the limelight by securing a place in the WTA Mumbai Open 2025 semifinals, was seen training at Rafael Nadal Academy. Rajeshwaran session was attended by none other than the Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, who overlooked the proceeding as the Indian sensation underwent her practice. Rajeshwaran became the youngest Indian player to earn a WTA point and is currently the youngest in the top 700. Mirra Andreeva Becomes First 17-Year-Old Women’s Tennis Player To Break Into WTA Rankings Top 10 Since 2007.

Rafael Nadal Watches Maaya Rajeshwaran During Training Session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rafanadalacademy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)