Jannik Sinner scripted history as he won the Australian Open 2025 men's singles title with a victory over Alexander Zverev. The young Italian star has had a monumental rise in tennis and once again showed why he is one of the best players at the moment by clinching the Australian Open title for the second consecutive time. With this, Jannik Sinner became the first man to defend his first Grand Slam title since Rafael Nadal, who had defended the Roland Garros in 2006 after winning it in 2005. He also became the first Italian (man or woman) to win three Grand Slam singles titles, going past Nicola Pietrangeli who had won two. Novak Djokovic Mocks 'Experts’ With Proof of His Injury That Led to His Retirement in Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Semifinal Against Alexander Zverev (See Post).

Jannik Sinner Joins Rafael Nadal in Elite List

Jannik Sinner Scripts History With Australian Open 2025 Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)