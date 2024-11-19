Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional Tennis recently after he was continuously troubled with repeated injuries. He announced that he will play his last match during the Davis Cup finals for Spain. Ahead of the quarterfinal tie between Spain and Netherlands, Nadal was spotted breaking down in tears when the national anthem of Spain played in the stadium. Fans became emotional seeing him like that and the video went viral on social media. How to Watch Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of Netherlands vs Spain Tennis Match on TV Channels in India.

Rafael Nadal Breaks Down In Tears As Spain's National Anthem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davis Cup (@daviscup)

