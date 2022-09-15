Roger Federer has announced his retirement from professional tennis, stating that Laver Cup 2022 tournament would be his last appearance. The Swiss icon was under recovery after a knee surgery and was slated to return to action at the Laver Cup this month. Taking to social media, Federer announced this decision in a video where he said, "I am 41 years old, I’ve played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years, and tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt."

Roger Federer Announces Retirement:

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love, Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)