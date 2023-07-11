Rohan Bopanna would hope to continue his good run alongside Matthew Ebden when they face off against the pair of David Pel and Reese Stadler in the men's doubles round of 16 in Wimbledon 2023 on Tuesday, July 11. The match will be played at Court 12 and is expected to start at approximately time of 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2023 in India and the live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports 2/HD and Select channels. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of these games can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Enter Men's Doubles Pre-Quarterfinals.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs David Pel and Reese Stalder

Just in: 6th seeds Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden sail into Doubles Pre-QF at Wimbledon. ➡️ The Indo-Australian duo got the better of home favorite wildcard duo Fearnley & Monday 7-5, 6-3 in 2nd round. ➡️ They will next take on Alternate pair Del & Stalder. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Ybsr1kyJZV — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 10, 2023

