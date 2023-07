Wimbledon, Jul 10 (PTI) The sixth-seeded pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat the British wildcard duo of Johannus Monday and Jacob Fearnley to enter the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at Wimbledon here on Monday.

The Indo-Australian combine defeated Monday and Fearnley 7-5, 6-3 in a second-round match on court three.

Bopanna and Ebden next meet Reese Stalder and David Pel. The American-Dutch pairing beat Nicolas Mahut and Llyod Glasspool 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-7) on Sunday.

