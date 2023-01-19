In her last grand slam, Sania Mirza will begin her Australian Open 2023 journey with her doubles partner Anna Danilina on Thursday, January 19. They will face Dalma Galfi and Bernarda Pera in the 1st round. The match will approximately begin at 9:20 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Melbourne Park. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2023 in India and this match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 5. Fans interested in watching live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app and website.

First Round of Doubles Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Up next 👉🏼 Indian stars in action in the First round of Doubles at the #AustralianOpen 🇮🇳 Watch them LIVE on Tennis’ biggest stage tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/4zCSGr41gM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2023

