Sara Bejlek is all set to make her grand slam debut with the first-round match against Ludmilla Samsonova in US Open 2022. However, the 16-year-old Czech tennis player finds herself becoming a cynosure of social media attention following her victory in the qualifying round against British player, Heather Watson. While everyone should have been talking about Bejlek’s 3-6 6-4 7-5 victory that earned her a place in the year's final grand slam, the attention has diverted to the "creepy" celebrations in her camp. Video capturing Sara Bejlek being hugged and congratulated rather "inappropriately" by her coach and father has gone viral. It shows the men continuously touching and grabbing the teen tennis player's backside and one of the planting a kiss on her mouth. Now, this clip has drawn a sharp reaction online with many labelling the grownups being creepy and behaving inappropriately. There are a few who have defended their actions, calling it a result of a different culture.

La célébration de Sara Bejlek (16 ans) après sa qualif pour le tableau principal enflamme les réseaux sociaux à travers le monde. Il s'agit de son père et de son coach. pic.twitter.com/zfhFgRGbql — Tennis Break News (@tennisbreaknews) August 27, 2022

still weird — t (@slaycoric) August 27, 2022

Don't panic. We (Czech) have a different culture. It is normal to touch kids like that and it does not mean anything sexual. We also kiss our kids mouth to mouth. — Kitja Nastrska (@StranskaJitka) August 28, 2022

