Sumit Nagal was expectedly very delighted after he made it to the main draw of the Australian Open 2024. The 26-year-old defeated Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4 in the qualifying final round to make it to the main draw of the season's first Grand Slam. This was his return to the main draw of the tournament after a gap of three years. Reacting to his win, the top-ranked Indian tennis player shared pictures and wrote, "What a battle out there today Delighted to make the main draw of the Australian Open. Looking forward to the next match. Thanks to my team for all the work they put in behind the scenes. A big thank you to everyone who came out to cheer, and also to the ones supporting from back home and around the world." Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open 2024 Main Draw, Becomes First Indian to Enter Men's Singles First Round of Any Grand Slam Since 2021.

