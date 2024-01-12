India's number 1 men's tennis player Sumit Nagal has qualified for the Australian Open 2024 main draw. Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to enter men's singles first round of any Grand Slam since the year 2021. Sumit Nagal went on to defeat Alex Molcan 6-4,6-4 in the final qualifying round. Sumit Nagal had an overall very good performance throughout the qualifiers and now will look forward to the Australian Open 2024. Akhil Sheoran Wins Gold Medal, Aishwary Pratap Clinches Silver for India in 50m Rifle 3P Event at Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

Sumit Nagal Qualifies for the Main Draw

