Nick Kyrgios booked a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in his career as he overpowered Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the major tournament. The Australian maverick will face Rafael Nadal in his last four battle at All England Club on Friday, July 8.

