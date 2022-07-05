Rafael Nadal sealed a quarter-final berth in Wimbledon for the eighth time in his career after defeating Botic Van de Zandschlup 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 in the round of 16 on Monday. The Spaniard became the third oldest player to play in the Championships after Roger Federer and Ken Rosewell. The 22-time Grand Slams winner will face Taylor Fritz in the last 8 as he looks to edge closer to his 23rd major.

Watch video:

 

Rafa wins:

 

