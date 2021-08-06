The Khel Ratna award has been renamed as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 5.

Check his tweet:

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

