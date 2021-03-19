Jasprit Bumrah's Old Tweet

Say yes to crackers except Diwali. pic.twitter.com/Ehk4yJrOiT — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 19, 2021

Post Shared by Bumrah

The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dhWH918Ytu — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 19, 2021

Bumrah Targeted

Crackers used on diwali causes pollution. But crackers on weddings produces oxygen. @Jaspritbumrah93 logic. pic.twitter.com/iFXonIN36Z — karthik 🇮🇳 (@i_skarthik) March 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)