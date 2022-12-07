Indian men's national team captain Rohit Sharma suffered a thumb injury while fielding during the ongoing 2nd ODI (One Day International) match against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. In a statement, BCCI confirmed Rohit's injury. The Indian captain has been taken to hospital for further scans. India is currently playing a must-win match against Bangladesh to stay alive in the ODI series. Losing their captain has only made things worse. How to Watch IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Rohit Sharma Taken to Hospital for Scans

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

