India face Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, December 7 while needing to win the clash in order to keep the series alive. The match would be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and it starts at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network would provide live telecast of this match and fans, who are keen to watch live streaming of this game, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

"Hopefully, we change things around in the next game." - Rohit Sharma#TeamIndia will go all guns blazing to add a 𝗪 to their name in the next encounter against 🇧🇩💪 Catch the 2nd ODI between #BANvIND tomorrow, from 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork.#AsliSher pic.twitter.com/4DYuyBQZdN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 6, 2022

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI on DD Sports:

#TeamIndia will look forward to avenge the defeat in the first ODI. For Bangladesh, they will try to seal the series with a 2-0 lead. #BANvIND 🏏 2nd ODI 🗓️ December 7 ⏰ 11:30 AM onwards.. LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/RYMptOF7ck — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 6, 2022

