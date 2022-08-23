Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has decided to trademark a logo of himself in his signature celebration pose. The former world 100m and Olympic champion has filed an application in the US for the logo in which he could be seen pointing skywards. According to multiple reports, Bolt wants to use this logo of his celebration on several products such as clothing, bags, jewelry, restaurants, sunglasses and a few more. The Jamaican sprinter has marked his name in the history of Athletics after winning eight Olympic gold medals in just three events.

Check the Tweet regarding Usain Bolt's logo news:

Usain Bolt applies for trademark for his familiar celebration pose https://t.co/HqziwbhxxJ — The Guardian (@guardian) August 23, 2022

