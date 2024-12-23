A video has gone viral on social media where New Zealand star cricketer James Neesham was seen dancing to the famous Bhojpuri song ''Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic' after winning the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League 2024 with Janakpur Bolts. The stunning stage-breaking dance has gathered attention on social media, and you won't be able to resist watching it. Janakpur Bolts won the Nepal Premier League 2024 trophy after defeating Sudurpaschim Royals by five wickets on December 21. Janakpur Bolts Win Nepal Premier League 2024, Beat Sudurpaschim Royals By Five Wickets to Clinch Inaugural Title.

James Neesham Dancing To Bhojpuri Song

This is cold 🥶 - James Neesham dancing to Bhojpuri songs in Nepal! ❤️🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/kMbCX2yXuT — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) December 22, 2024

