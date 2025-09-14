The World Athletics Championships 2025 men's 100M final saw some drama as Oblique Seville trumped favourites Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson to win the gold medal. Thompson started the fastest off the blocks and he was followed by Lyles. Yet, Seville's push made sure, he trumped both to the finish line. Jamaica won both the gold and the silver medal and this made Jamaican legend Usain Bolt happy in the stands. He was spotted celebrating as Seville made it past the finishing line. Fans were excited to watch Bolt like this and made the video viral on social media. Oblique Seville Wins Men's 100M Race Final in World Athletics Championships 2025; Kishane Thompson Finishes Second, Noah Lyles Third.

Usain Bolt Celebrates Ecstatically From Gallery As Jamaica's Oblique Seville Wins Gold Medal

Absolute magic from the champ!! Such passion pic.twitter.com/9GI9UZzKoG — Kevin Rademeyer (@kevinrademeyer) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)