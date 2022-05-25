Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was emotional during his pre-game conference as he asked for stricter laws for 'gun control' in America after the Uvalde shooting where reportedly 19 children and two adults were killed. 'When are we going to do something? I’m tired,' Kerr said during the interview.

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

