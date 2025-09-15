Vaishali Rameshbabu won the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2025 title in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 15. The Indian Grand Master had earlier held the joint-lead with 7.5/10 in the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2025, with a victory over Ukraine's Mariya Muzychuk and she clinched the title by playing out a draw against China's Tan Zhongyi. This is the second consecutive FIDE Women's Grand Swiss title for Vaishali Rameshbabu. The 24-year-old also qualified for the Women's Candidates 2026 tournament with this victory and she became the third Indian to qualify for the tournament after Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy, who had finished as finalists in the FIDE Women's World Cup earlier this year. Youngest Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra Takes Down Youngest World Chess Champion Gukesh D in Fifth Round of Ongoing FIDE Grand Swiss 2025.

Vaishali Rameshbabu Wins FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2025

🇮🇳 Vaishali Rameshbabu is the Winner of the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025! 🏆 ❗️She claims this title for the second consecutive time and secures her spot in the Women’s Candidates 2026!#FIDEGrandSwiss pic.twitter.com/RojzkmTaPf — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)