World Champion D Gukesh will battle against the World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh in an all-Indian affair in the ongoing FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday, September 12. Round 8 of the ongoing chess tournament will see Gukesh playing with white pieces, while Divya will be on black pieces for the game. The D Gukesh vs Divya Deshmukh all-Indian affair match is scheduled to begin at 3:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, no TV channel in India has the broadcasting rights for the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025. Hence, the Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss 2025 matches will not be live telecast on any TV channels in India. However, for chess fans in India, there are multiple live streaming viewing options for the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025. The Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss 2025 matches will live stream online on FIDE's YouTube and Twitch. Chess.com and ChessBase India will also provide online coverage for the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 on their YouTube and Twitch, respectively. Divya Deshmukh Secures First Win In Open Section of FIDE Grand Swiss, Women's World Cup Champion Scalps Historic Victory Against Egyptian GM Bassem Amin.

D Gukesh vs Divya Deshmukh Free Live Streaming Online

