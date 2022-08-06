Virender Sehwag has alleged a biased approach by umpires during the India Women vs Australi Women Hockey semifinal clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022. An Australian player missed her chance during the shootout but was allowed to retake it because the clock wasn't started during her attempt.

Penalty miss hua Australia se and the Umpire says, Sorry Clock start nahi hua. Such biasedness used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower, Hockey mein bhi hum jald banenge and all clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/mqxJfX0RDq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2022

