Staying true to his wit, former India opener Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious tweet after Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup. In the final, Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Warne won 1 World Cup. Warner won 2 World Cups. Looking forward to seeing an Aussie kid named Warnest win 3 World Cups. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021

