Currently on his retirement tour, John Cena is nearing the end of his WWE career, which has seen the celebrated wrestler turn from heel to face, much to the jubilation of the crowd. John Cena, who is a 17-time WWE World Champion, notched up his 99th Premier Live Event (PLE) win, earning a hard-fought victory in their match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025. The most PLE match wins in WWE is a record attributed to the Hall of Famer Undertaker, who leads with 107, while Cena is sitting second with 99. It is highly unlikely that Cena will near Undertaker's record, given his lack of available match days in WWE. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain World Heavyweight Title, John Cena Beats Logan Paul and Other Highlights From PLE in France.

John Cena Wins His 99th PLE Match Video Highlights

