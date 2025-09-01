WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: WWE Clash in Paris turned out to be an absolutely magnificent PLE (Premium Live Event), delivering some sensational matches, brutality and of course, shocks! Over 30,000 fans at the La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, were treated to an absolute blockbuster of a show, which saw the crowd make their presence felt big time with their cheers and boos in the matches. The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 main event saw Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Title with some help from his wife and women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk to Feature in WWE's First-Ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis, Check Date and Time in IST.

John Cena, who is slowly heading towards the end of his year-long retirement tour, had a great match with Logan Paul before coming out on top, much to the joy of the fans. Becky Lynch, prior to helping out her husband Seth Rollins, retained her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella in another fascinating match. Roman Reigns did score a win over Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, but was decimated by him and Bron Breakker after the match and had to be rushed to a hospital. What transpired at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is sure to change the landscape of the WWE in the near future. Take a look at the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 results.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Video Highlights:

Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Beat CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight to Retain WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs LA Knight vs Jey Uso with the WWE World Heavyweight Title on the line is a match that was well worthy of being the main event on the show and it was an absolutely fantastic clash which saw all four superstars give it their absolute best. Seth Rollins did not have Paul Heyman after he was hospitalised, while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were banished from the arena after their assault on Roman Reigns. With the match being a Fatal 4-Way, it meant that there were no friends inside the ring as every superstar had to fend for himself. But still, the match saw temporary alliances being formed, with one of the most memorable moments being when CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight attacked Seth Rollins together in a bid to take him out of the equation. Jey Uso competed with an injured mid-section after being speared by Bron Breakker earlier on in the show when he had come out to Roman Reigns' aid when the 'OTC' was being beaten down by the Vision. Sami Zayn Defeats Solo Sikoa To Become New WWE United States Champion During Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs LA Knight vs Jey Uso Video Highlights

The match had several spectacular moments, one of which saw LA Knight failing to connect with the flying elbow off the top rope and instead, he crashed through the announce table and never recovered from it. Seth Rollins stomped both Jey Uso and LA Knight outside the ring and attempted to break CM Punk's neck by using a steel chair but the Second City Saint fought back and connected with his signature move, the GTS. Just when it looked like CM Punk was going to hit a second GTS, Becky Lynch appeared from behind and dealt a low blow, leading to Seth Rollins hitting the Curb Stomp and pinning him for the win. Becky Lynch's involvement in the feud hinted at a possible WWE return for CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, in the future.

John Cena Beats Logan Paul

John Cena beat Logan Paul in an absolute five-star match that was easily one of the best on the night at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The former Undisputed WWE Champion walked out to a huge pop at the La Defense Arena with fans singing his theme song. Logan Paul had accepted John Cena's challenge after SummerSlam and over the past few weeks, the 17-time champion schooled the Maverick on the microphone. However, Logan Paul put up a performance worthy of remembering as he pushed John Cena to his limit. The Maverick looked to be in control for a good part of the match but it was the experience of John Cena which turned out to be the difference-maker in the end. Both superstars pulled out all the stops and hit each other with their best moves. When his AAs (Attitude Adjustment) did not work, John Cena took down Logan Paul with a Styles Clash! Both John Cena and Logan Paul were not in a mood to give up as they kicked out repeatedly, but in the end, the 17-time champion emerged victorious after hitting him with two AAs. John Cena Apologises to Young Fan From Brussels Who He Had Insulted During Heel Promo, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Him on WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

John Cena vs Logan Paul Video Highlights

After the match, John Cena thanked the France crowd for their support and walked up to the Brussels kid whom he had apologised to for insulting during his heel promo. He shared a heartwarming moment with the child before kissing his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh and sharing hugs with Jelly Roll and Post Malone. Only eight dates remain in John Cena's career and it will be interesting to see how WWE plans the remainder of his farewell tour.

Roman Reigns Beat Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in the first match of the show at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The OTC received a rousing reception from fans, but it was Bronson Reed who dominated most of the match. The Australian WWE star impressed one and all as he seemed to have an answer to everything Roman Reigns had in store for him and countered every move. He came close to scoring what would have been a big win of his career, but eventually failed to do so, with the former Undisputed WWE champion coming out on top after hitting the spear. John Cena's Final WWE Match Confirmed; 17-Time World Champion's Retirement Tour To End On Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed Video Highlights

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed Decimate Roman Reigns

After the match, Roman Reigns applied the guillotine choke on Paul Heyman and took him out before going to celebrate his win with the fans. It was the attack on him started. Bron Breakker took down Roman Reigns with two spears before Bronson Reed hit the OTC with not one but three Tsunamis, even as he was being attended to by medical professionals. Jey Uso came out to make the save, but was taken down by Bron Breakker with a spear as well. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were hospitalised and WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce then handed out orders to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to leave the arena. If they did not, he would then suspend both of them indefinitely without pay,

Becky Lynch Beats Nikki Bella to Retain WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch, before helping out her husband Seth Rollins retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, ensured that she remained the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after picking up a victory over Nikki Bella. Nikki Bella was dominant throughout the match and, for the most part of, looked in total control. The WWE Hall of Famer had the upper hand over Becky Lynch, even hitting her with the latter's trademark Manhandle Slam at one point. Naomi Announces Her Pregnancy On WWE RAW; Relinquishes Her Women’s World Championship Title As She Gets Ruled Out of Clash in Paris.

Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella Video Highlights

Nikki Bella even locked Becky Lynch in the Fearless Lock, which is her submission move and the Bella Buster on the steps. The closing moments of the match saw Becky Lynch roll up Nikki Bella much like how she did at Evolution to retain the title.

The Wyatt Sicks Defeat Street Profits to Retain WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks retained their WWE Tag Team Championship with a victory over the Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford did not appear to be on the same page at the start of the match, but later put on a good show against the champions. Both teams had their moments in the match, with Street Profits coming close to scoring the win, but it was not to be. The numbers game was always going to favour The Wyatt Sicks and so it did. The closing moments of this match saw Eric Rowan take out Angelo Dawkins before Montez Ford hit him and Dexter Lumis with the Frog Splash outside the ring. YouTuber and WWE Star Logan Paul Marries Model Nina Agdal in Lavish Lake Como Wedding Ahead of Wrestling Comeback vs John Cena (View Pics and Watch Video).

The Wyatt Sicks vs Street Profits Video Highlights

Montez Ford then put Dexter Lumis into the ring but was stopped from entering it by Nikki Cross, who grabbed his foot from underneath the ring. While Dexter Lumis distracted the referee, Uncle Howdy hit Montez Ford with Sister Abigail before The Wyatt Sicks pinned him in the middle of the ring to score the victory.

Rusev Beats Sheamus

Rusev beat Sheamus in what was an all-out war at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. Their match was a Good'Ol Fashioned Donnybrook match, which means that there were no disqualifications and it saw both superstars make some extreme moves to gain the upper hand in the contest. Rusev started strong, but Sheamus bounced back well before being sent through a wooden table kept beside the ring. Rusev locked Sheamus in the Accolade both inside the ring and later, on top of a stack of barrels and the latter responded by hitting the White Noise from the same spot onto a couple of tables. Brock Lesnar Makes Shock Return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Beast Incarnate Hits Long-Time Rival John Cena With Devastating F5 (Watch Video).

Sheamus vs Rusev Video Highlights

Sheamus and Rusev pushed each other to the limit in this match. The Celtic Warrior hit his Brogue Kick on Rusev, who kicked out of it. And later, Rusev locked Sheamus in the Accolade using the shillelagh, which caused the latter to tap out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).