Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev by 5-12 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the semi-finals. He will now take on Gadzhimurad Rashidov on August 7, 2021. Here's the full schedule of his bout.

Final 3 events left for India; all scheduled for tomorrow: ✨ Aditi Ashok | 0448 hrs IST ✨ Bajrang Punia | Bronze medal bout | 1608 hrs IST ✨ Neeraj Chopra | Javelin Throw (Final) | 1630 hrs IST Medal chances in all 3 events? #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/D67gArlIac — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)