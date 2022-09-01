The World Athletics Championships, which was initially scheduled to be held in Nanjing, China in 2023, has been postponed till March 2025 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was reportedly taken in agreement with both the Nanjing organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association. The dates of the 2025 edition are yet to be confirmed though. It was announced by World Athletics in an official statement.

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 Postponed:

World Athletics Council has decided to postpone the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2023, scheduled for 17-19 March 2023, until March 2025 (exact dates TBC). — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 1, 2022

