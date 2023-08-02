India finish Day 5 of the World University Games 2023 adding two medals to their overnight total of 21 medals. Indian pair of Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Panwar got Silver medal after losing 13-17 to the Chinese pair in Gold medal match. The second medal for India came from athletics as Bhavani Yadav does a 6.32m jump in her very last jump to grab the bronze medal in the Long Jump event. World University Games 2023: Indian Shooter Sift Kaur Samra Wins Two Gold Medals.

World University Games 2023 Medals Tally After Day 5

At end of Day 5 of World University Games in Chengdu (China), India at 4th spot with 23 medals (11 Gold, 5 Silver & 7 Bronze). ➡️ Out of 11 Gold medals, 8 are from Shooting & 3 from Archery | Both Shooting & Archery events over. #Chengdu2021 pic.twitter.com/Yz4vx891lY — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2023

