India's campaign in the World University Games 2025 came to an end at Rhine-Ruhr, Germany on Saturday, July 27. India finished on the 20th position which included two gold medals, five silver medals and five bronze medals, a total of twelve medals. Japan finished at the top position with 79 medals beside their name. India won five medals in Archery, five in Athletics, one in Tennis and one in Badminton. It was gritty effort shown by the Indians. Sahil Jadhav Secures Second Gold Medal For India in World University Games 2025, Clinches Top Spot in Men's Singles Compound Archery Event.

India Finishes World University Games 2025 Campaign

🇮🇳✨ That’s a wrap! India finishes the World University Games 2025 with 2🥇 5🥈 5🥉 a smaller haul than Chengdu 2023 but packed with heart and fight. We covered every moment with passion, even when the spotlight was limited. 🙌 If you enjoyed our updates, hit follow because… pic.twitter.com/nKBE5upo1s — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 27, 2025

