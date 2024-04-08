IShowSpeed a broadcaster on YouTube made his first-ever appearance in WWE and that too in their biggest event Wrestlemania. It is the 40th edition of the event. This happened during the triple threat match between Logan Paul, Rany Orton and Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship. Speed was seen in a costume of the 'Prime' hydration drink. Speed also barked at and pushed Randy Orton after pulling Logan Paul out of the ring. Orton then got furious and gave Speed his finishing manoeuvre the RKO on the announcer's table. How to Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 Night 2 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Live TV Telecast and Other Details of Wrestling Event in IST.

Watch Video Here

🚨| BREAKING: SPEED MAKES HIS FIRST EVER WWE APPEARANCE pic.twitter.com/r7RpD8TZzA— Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) April 8, 2024

