WrestleMania night in Philadelphia lived up to its hype. With many expected outcomes, Sami Zyan surprised everyone ending Gunther’s 666 days reign as intercontinental champion. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lost their tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns. A one-hour-long matchup finished in Bloodline’s favour and it could also play an important role in the main event matches on night 2. Fans can tune in to Sony Sports for a live telecast of WrestleMania 40 in India. There are other viewing options for the WrestleMania streaming in India. The broadcasting rights of the WWE WrestleMania 40 are with Sony Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of the premium WWE event on Sony Liv with a subscription. WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Results: The Rock and Roman Reigns Beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley Retains; Sami Zayn New Intercontinental Champion.

WWE WrestleMania 40 on Sony Sports Network

Get ready for a month packed with adrenaline-pumping action this April 🤩 🔥 Watch it all LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/9rKofsun8e — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)