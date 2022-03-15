WWE legend Scott Hall has died at 63 due to health complications after hip surgery. Hall, who was famously known as 'Razor Ramon', had to be put on life support following three heart attacks after a hip surgery recently. WWE confirmed the news on their social media.

See WWE's Tweet:

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

