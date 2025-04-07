An action-packed episode of Monday Night Raw is on the cards as the show kicks off from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 7. After asking Paul Heyman to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41, CM Punk, the Wiseman and also Seth Rollins are set to make appearances and fans will be looking forward to what happens next in this storyline. Lyra Valkyria will defend her women's intercontinental title against Bayley. Penta will face Dominik Mysterio and one can expect the Judgement Day to be involved in the match. Plus, Jey Uso's response after Gunther's assault on Jimmy last week is one to watch out for. With WrestleMania 41 not very far away, fans wouldn't want to miss the Monday Night Raw episode on April 7. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, April 4: CM Punk Attacks Roman Reigns After Unveiling His Favour, Jacob Fatu To Face LA Knight For US Championship At WrestleMania 41 and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night Raw April 7 Match Card

🔴 Gunther & Jey Uso 🔴 Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio 🔴 El Grande Americano in action pic.twitter.com/GCaavGdMUR — WWE India (@WWEIndia) April 7, 2025

