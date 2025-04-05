In a high-profile episode of WWE SmackDown that aired from CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, setting up the road to WrestleMania 41 with a red carpet for several competitors, while also putting bumps for a few others. The Friday Night SmackDown witnesses almost all major Blue Brand wrestlers in attendance, which had a couple of title contention matches on the line as well. WWE Wrestlemania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

CM Punk Unveils His Favour and Attacks Roman Reigns

SmackDown began with CM Punk addressing his hometown about his upcoming WrestleMania 41 triple-threat match, but was interrupted by Paul Heyman soon. Punk asked Heyman to bring out Roman Reigns, where the second city saint will unveil his favour.

In the ending segment, Reigns, along with Heyman, called out Punk, which the latter obliged. Seth Rollins, who surprised everyone with his presence, also crashed the party. Punk pulled the carpet below Reigns' feet mentioning that Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41 before proceeding to attack the tribal chief.

CM Punk Asks Paul Heyman To Be In His Corner At WrestleMania 41

Last Man Standing Match Between Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu

In a brutally last-man-standing match for the number one contender of the US Championship, Braun Strowman faced off against Jacob Fatu. Both wrestlers showcased their brawl style in and outside the ring, making use of chairs, trash bins, and an announce table during their fight, which ended in Fatu winning a chance to face LA Knight at WrestleMania 41.

US Champ LA Knight Wins Over Tama Tonga

In a match that saw personal grudges, United States Champion LA Knight fought Tama Tonga. The clash oscillated between both wrestlers, which saw Solo Sikoa interfere and finish with LA Knight picking up a clean win after hitting the BFT.

Kevin Owens Pulls Out of WrestleMania 41

Billed to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, Kevin Owens pulled out of the match after announcing to the world about a neck injury the wrestler suffered against Sami Zayn. Orton, who listened to the development, ended up RKO-ing SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan Grace Streets Of Mumbai Dressed in Traditional Indian Attire, Netflix India Share Glimpses of Their Photoshoot During Promotional Visit (See Pics).

Orton Laysdown Nick Aldis

RKO DE RANDY ORTON A NICK ALDIS JAJSJSJSSJSJSJ #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iPoM286z4H — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 5, 2025

MCMG Win Tag Team Championship Contenders Match

Motorcity Machine Guns took on DIY in a Tag Team Championship No.1 contenders match. The match saw great high-flying action from Chris Sabin and Jonny Gargano, which, despite DIY trying to steal a wrongful win, ended up in MCMG clinching the match to fix their first-ever WrestleMania 41 match.

Rey Fenix Impresses on Debut

After Penta, Rey Fenix became the second Luchador to successfully make a mark on their WWE debut this year. Fenix took on one-half of NXT Tag Champions Nathan Frazer and finished the match in quick time to leave a lasting impression on fans.

In another match, Naomi picked up a comfortable win over B-Fab, after which Jade Cargill attacked their former tag champion, which eventually led to them having a match at WrestleMania 41.

